DNA Genetics
About this product
12-22% THC | <0.1% CBD
Light green buds with thick orange hairs and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio, paired with scents of lemon, black pepper and hints of citrus undertones.
Light green buds with thick orange hairs and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio, paired with scents of lemon, black pepper and hints of citrus undertones.
Lemon Skunk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!