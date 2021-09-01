DNA Genetics
11-28% THC | <0.1% CBD
Sour Tangie is a sativa-dominant strain that combines the old school favourite East Coast Sour Diesel with the more recently popular Tangie. The strain's terpene profile is notorious for its citrus notes.
Bred by DNA Genetics.
Sour Tangie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
