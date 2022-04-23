These delicious gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free, and low in sugar. Packing in just over 25mg of Delta-8 THC per serving, Doja Hemp’s 500mg full-spectrum delta-8 gummies have been designed for people looking for potent relief – without using half the bottle.



Note: This is our highest potency product with extra strength & effectiveness – we suggest starting off with half a gummy to feel the effects.



Best Selling Delta-8 Gummies

Premium, high-quality ingredients. Intense potency. Delicious flavor. Our amazing Doja Hemp Delta 8 THC Sour Gummies will change the way you feel about edibles.



A Higher Experience

Our terrific gummies will excite your taste buds and blow your mind. Crafted in small batches, our delicious sour gummies are extracted from premium hemp and sell out quickly.



Incredible Benefits

Whether you take Doja Hemp Delta 8 THC Sour Gummies for reasons like sleeping better or having fun with friends, rest assured that you will enjoy a controlled, alert high without paranoia or anxiety.



Pain

If you have chronic pain or inflammation, try our gummies. Research shows that Delta-8 THC offers analgesic properties, meaning that it can increase our pain tolerance. Likewise, it can regulate the body’s inflammatory response, thereby reducing symptoms of pain.



Sleep

If you’re having trouble sleeping, our gummies can alleviate discomfort and send you off to dreamland naturally. While over-the-counter products leave you mentally foggy for hours after waking up, you will wake up clear-headed after using our Delta-8 THC gummies to help you sleep.



Intimacy

Get closer to your partner with our Doja Hemp Delta 8 THC Sour Gummies. Experience a mind and body high when you choose Delta-8 THC gummies. Heightened sensations and deep relaxation from Delta-8 THC make for a perfect playtime with your partner.



Appetite

Delta-8 THC can suppress nausea and improve appetite. Whereas Delta-9 THC gives you the munchies, our premium gummies can be a tool for weight management.



All-Natural, Hemp-Derived

While Delta-9 THC is extracted from the buds and leaves of the cannabis Sativa plant, Delta-8 THC and CBD is extracted from its fibers. Therefore, Delta-8 THC is considered a hemp-derived product. Because of a provision added to the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp-derived products like CBD and Delta-8 THC can be transported across state lines in the United States, even where medical and recreational marijuana usage is illegal.



Our customers can enjoy the incredible benefits of THC anywhere in the United States with our Delta-8 THC gummies. We preserve the quality of our Doja Hemp Delta 8 THC Sour Gummies by only producing in small batches.



What is Delta 8 THC?

CBD and THC are both cannabinoids. So far, scientists have identified 113 cannabinoids. Most people don’t know that there are two isomers of THC, Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC. The isomer Delta-9 THC, commonly referred to simply as THC, gets you “high.” It has a double-bonded chemical structure, which produces psychoactive effects. Delta-8 THC is another cannabinoid with a double-bonded structure, but since it binds to receptors in a different place, its psychoactive effects are less intense than Delta-9 THC. Some users describe Delta-8 THC as “Weed Lite” or “Diet Weed.”



