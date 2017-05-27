Loading…
91 Kript

by DOJA
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Doja 91K is a high THC indica strain bred from the Chemdawg '91 crossed with the popular Captain Krypt OG. Together this lineage creates a strain that emits a deep, dank terpene profile that includes caryophyllene and limonene. These medium-sized buds have a pungent, classic earthy smell, with distinct floral and musky undertones.

91 Krypt

91 Krypt by DNA Genetics is a potent strain by many names. Bred from the Chemdawg ‘91 stock crossed with DNA’s famous Captain Krypt OG, this strain was created for high potency cannabis consumers. It emits a deep, dank terpene profile that fills the room with skunk and swampy earth. Enjoy 91 Krypt to stimulate appetite while harnessing full body relaxation.

91 Krypt effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
23% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
46% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.

Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.

Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.