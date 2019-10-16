DOJA
C99
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
DOJA C99 is a THC potent sativa dominant strain with dense buds that deliver a combination of pine and citrus aromas and flavours. This flower is hang dried and hand-finished using techniques found in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.
Cinderella 99 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
826 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!