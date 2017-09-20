Loading…
Cali Kush Cake

by DOJA
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Available for only a limited time, Doja Cali Kush Cake is a cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints genetics. It is an indica-dominant hybrid strain with a distinct citrus aroma, and a flavour dominated with earthy and peppery notes. These dense buds are mostly green and purple, covered with glittery trichomes.

Cali Kush

Cali Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide uplifting, energizing effects. This strain offers fruity and citrus flavors with spicy hints of coffee and kush. Cali Kush gets its name from the popularity of Kush varieties in its namesake state. Growers say this strain produces buds that are large and dense.

Cali Kush effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.

Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.

Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.