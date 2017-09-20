About this product
Cali Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide uplifting, energizing effects. This strain offers fruity and citrus flavors with spicy hints of coffee and kush. Cali Kush gets its name from the popularity of Kush varieties in its namesake state. Growers say this strain produces buds that are large and dense.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.