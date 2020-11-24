About this product
Available for a limited time, Doja Crescendo is the result of crossing Chemdog, I-95 and Mandarin Cookies to create a THC-dominant sativa strain with minimal amounts of CBD. Thanks to a rich terpene profile, this strain’s large green buds produce sweet, earthy, citrusy aromas and gassy-yet-sweet flavours.
Crescendo
Crescendo is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Crescendo. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.
