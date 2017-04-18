Loading…
DOJA

Dream

SativaTHC 17%CBD

19-29% THC | <0.1% CBD

DOJA Dream is a sativa dominant strain cut from Ultra Sour that delivers high THC concentration with minimal CBD. These buds have an in-your-face aroma or citrus and spice, followed by subtle sweet notes on the tail end.

Ultra Sour effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
