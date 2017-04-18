DOJA
Dream


SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
19-29% THC | <0.1% CBD
DOJA Dream is a sativa dominant strain cut from Ultra Sour that delivers high THC concentration with minimal CBD. These buds have an in-your-face aroma or citrus and spice, followed by subtle sweet notes on the tail end.
Ultra Sour effects
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
