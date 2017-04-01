DOJA
Elation
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
17-27% THC | <0.1% CBD
DOJA Elation is an indica dominant strain cut from Cold Creek Kush that packs a high THC concentration with minimal CBD. You’ll find yourself immersed in rich earthy, woody and spicy fragrances.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
