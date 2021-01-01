Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DOJA

DOJA

Legendary Larry

About this product

Only available for a limited time, Doja Legendary Larry is an indica-dominant strain bred by crossing the notorious Larry OG with Legend OG. Doja Legendary Larry features mossy green and dense buds with a layer of icy trichomes. Meticulously hang dried using techniques mastered in British Columbia, the genetic delivers a strong THC potency and features a terpene profile of b-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!