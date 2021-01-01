DOJA
Legendary Larry
Only available for a limited time, Doja Legendary Larry is an indica-dominant strain bred by crossing the notorious Larry OG with Legend OG. Doja Legendary Larry features mossy green and dense buds with a layer of icy trichomes. Meticulously hang dried using techniques mastered in British Columbia, the genetic delivers a strong THC potency and features a terpene profile of b-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.
