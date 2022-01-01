About this product
THC: 24.0% - 30.0%
Fatso x Gusherz
Red Fatso is here just in time for the holidays! This limited release is a very high THC, high terpene, indica-dominant hybrid with an incredibly unique aromatic profile. It has pungent funk and rubber notes coming from the Fatso lineage and hints of earth and pine from the Triangle Kush in the Gusherz lineage. This strain offers small to medium snowball-shaped buds, coated with frosty and glistening trichomes.
About this brand
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.
