About this product
Masterfully pre-rolled joints containing DOJA Sour Kush: an indica-dominant strain that delivers spicy-yet-fruity aromas and flavours.
Masterfully pre-rolled joints containing DOJA Sour Kush: an indica-dominant strain influenced by the high-quality cultivation techniques found in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley. DOJA Sour Kush’s dark green buds possess a fruity-yet-spicy combination of aromas and flavours of which can be credited to the inclusion of terpenes like b-caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool.
Masterfully pre-rolled joints containing DOJA Sour Kush: an indica-dominant strain influenced by the high-quality cultivation techniques found in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley. DOJA Sour Kush’s dark green buds possess a fruity-yet-spicy combination of aromas and flavours of which can be credited to the inclusion of terpenes like b-caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool.
About this strain
Sour Kush
Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
Sour Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.