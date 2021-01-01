DOJA
Utopia
About this product
12-22% THC | <0.1% CBD
DOJA Utopia is a bright indica dominant strain cut from Shishkaberry that delivers medium THC concentration and minimal CBD content. Her sweet aroma features a captivating spicy yet earthy bouquet.
DOJA Utopia is a bright indica dominant strain cut from Shishkaberry that delivers medium THC concentration and minimal CBD content. Her sweet aroma features a captivating spicy yet earthy bouquet.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!