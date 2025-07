Dosecann CBD Oil is discreet, convenient, and easy to use. Made from a potent CBD extract blend and oil, and packaged in a recyclable bottle with a built-in dropper.



Dosecann Oil products are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by a team of world class experts, and tested rigorously to ensure a high-quality, consistent dosage with each use. This oil product is for oral use only. DO NOT smoke or vape this oil.



Dosecann is a brand built on pillars of quality, safety and efficacy. Backed by science, advanced research, and product development, Dosecann products are driving today’s innovation and establishing tomorrow’s standards. Dosecann is cannabis – down to a science™.

