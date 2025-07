Made to fit naturally into your daily life, Dosecann CBD Honey is 100% Atlantic sourced wildflower honey and fully sourced from Canadian beekeepers and is built on pillars of quality, safety and efficacy. Densely packed with CBD in each spoon, Dosecann CBD Honey is the perfect complement to your tea, toast or favourite baked good. Packaged in a premium glass container with a freshness seal built into the lid, you can be assured that Dosecann CBD Honey can stay fresh after opening.



Dosecann CBD Honey is proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by our team of experts, and tested rigorously to ensure a high-quality, consistent dosage with each use. Dosecann is a wellness brand; backed by science, advanced research and development, Dosecann products are driving today’s innovation and establishing tomorrow’s standards.

