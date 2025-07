Dosecann Oil in is easy to use, discreet, and convenient. Dosecann CBD Oil is made from a high-potency CBD extract blend and non-genetically modified MCT oil. Our CBD Oil contains 25 mg of CBD and 1 mg of THC per ml. Dosecann Oil products are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by our team of experts, and tested rigorously to ensure a high-quality, consistent dosage with each use. This oil product is for oral use only. DO NOT smoke or vape this oil.

