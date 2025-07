Dosecann’s CBD Omega Lemon Lavender is made from a potent CBD extract blend, and exclusively formulated using Ahiflower® Seed Oil, a sustainably sourced, plant based, non-GMO source of essential Omega 3 and 6. Dosecann products are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by a team of world class experts, and tested rigorously to ensure a high quality, consistent dosage with each use. To learn more about Ahiflower Seed Oil, please visit www.Dosecann.com

