Dosecann CBD Daily Relief Cream is a potent cream with high levels of CBD. This rich, non-greasy formula rubs easily onto the skin and is quickly absorbed to get CBD to where you need it fast. Made with powerful, high-quality ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil, Dosecann Daily CBD cream will deliver an instant moisture boost to keep your skin feeling soft, smooth and radiant. Dosecann CBD Daily Relief Cream is also lightly scented with a natural bamboo-teak aroma to help bring you to that relaxed state of mind. To best preserve the active ingredients and protect the planet, Dosecann CBD Daily Relief Cream is packaged in an air-tight, recyclable glass jar with a built-in seal. The product is proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, P.E.I. by a team of world-class experts, and is rigorously tested to ensure a high-quality, effective product you can trust. Dosecann is cannabis — down to a science™. For topical use only. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas.

