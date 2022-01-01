Dosecann’s Hot and Cool cream is specially designed for muscles and joints. This cream first providesa cooling sensation on the skin, which gradually changes to a warming sensation. Made with superior ingredients like Meadowfoam and Arnica oils, and containing 1500mg of CBD per jar to provide your skin with a high dose of CBD. Dosecann is a wellness brand built on pillars of quality, safety and efficacy. Backed by science, advanced research and product development, Dosecann products are

driving today’s innovation and establishing tomorrow’s standards. Dosecann is cannabis – down to a science™.