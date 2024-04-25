  • Doctor Solomon's Transdermal Lotion
  • Doctor Solomon's Drops
  • Doctor Solomon's Transdermal Balm
  • Doctor Solomon's RSO
Thoughtfully Designed for Serious Relief.

Our story

“Leave a place better than we found it.” As sisters, we were raised to practice this principle every day. For us, it’s more than an ideal, it’s a way of life in our family.

We witnessed first-hand as our mother, Dr. Diane Solomon, a physician and scientist, challenged accepted standards for women’s healthcare. Diane’s pioneering clinical research established the modern medical guidelines for the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer. Her work made a huge impact on the lives of women that continues to this day.

In 2016, we saw our opportunity to challenge the status quo and push forward the emerging field of medical cannabis. Together, we built a brand based upon scientific evidence that cannabinoids can help people limited by ailments and discomfort to take back control of their lives. The result is a diverse range of reliable cannabis products for those seeking serious relief.

Inspired by our mother, we hope to make a lasting impact with every product we create. With this mission in mind, we could think of only one name: Doctor Solomon’s.

— Laura & Rebecca, Co-Founders

