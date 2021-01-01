Loading…
Dragon Elixir

Dragon Elixir - Remedium (CBD Formula)

About this product

Few are aware of the power of medicinal mushrooms. Known for their several life-enhancing uses, our exclusive Remedium™ formula combines seven wild medicinal mushrooms with the CBD compound from the hemp plant to create many synergistic healing benefits.

Ingredients (*Organic):
Grain Alcohol, Pure Canadian Maple Syrup, *Chaga Extract, *Reishi Extract, *Cordyceps Extract, *Lion’s Mane Extract, *Maitake Extract, *Shiitake Extract, *Turkey Tail Extract, Pure CBD Isolate, Spring Water. 100% Vegan.

Each 30ml bottle contains:
250mg of pure hemp-derived CBD isolate infused with natural hemp terpenes.
