About this product

This natural formula uses cannabis-infused coconut oil, as well as wintergreen and rosemary essential oils to create a powerful, yet soothing pain-relieving rub. For centuries, the wintergreen plant has been used for its therapeutic effects in alleviating sore muscles and joints. Rosemary is renown for its antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory benefits. When massaged into the skin it also relieves pain and aids circulation. Apply directly to sore muscles and joints, varicose veins, minor burns, skin irritations, or use as as a temple balm to relieve headaches and migraines.



INGREDIENTS:

Cannabis-infused Organic Coconut Oil, Wintergreen Essential Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, Beeswax.



EACH 1 OZ TIN CONTAINS:

THC and CBD extracted from 2g (approx) dried Cannabis Sativa and Indica