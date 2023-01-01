The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme.



The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor.



Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.

