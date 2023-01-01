The DriFlower™ 21″ J-Hanger is made for indoor growers. Designed to easily fit through any door-frame, the 21″ J-Hanger is the perfect companion when space is limited.



The hanger’s two-piece, dual-riveted aluminum construction makes it durable and built to last. These hangers are easy to stuff, easy to move and organize, and easy to empty.



The 21″ J-Hanger features our proprietary stick-slot that fits all of our aluminum sticks and was specifically designed to work with DriFlower HangHarvesting kits and hardware.



• Laser-cut, two piece aluminum construction

• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing

• Built-in handle for easy transport and organizing

• Raised ridges and tip for secure hanging of flowers

• Designed to maneuver easily through smaller spaces

• Overall dimensions: 21″(L) x 8″(H) x 0.25″(W)



Need a rack system? Check out the Classic Small HangHarvesting™ Kit that comes with 30 of these 21″ J-Hangers .



Discover all the benefits of using the 21″ J-Hanger for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with less handling, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and empty your hangers in a fraction of the time.





