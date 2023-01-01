The DriFlower™ 31″ J-Hanger, the midsize J-Hanger, is made to handle a mighty load at just the right size. The hangers two-piece, dual-riveted aluminum construction makes it durable and built to last.



Easy to stuff, easy to move and organize, and so simple to empty makes the 31″ J-Hanger perfect for usage in residential and commercial settings and in shipping containers.



The 31″ J-Hanger features our proprietary stick-slot that fits all of our aluminum sticks and was specifically designed to work with DriFlower HangHarvesting kits and hardware.



• Laser-cut, two piece aluminum construction

• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing

• Built-in handle for easy transport and organizing

• Raised ridges and tip for secure hanging of flowers

• Angled bend at hanger bottom for added strength and rigidity

• Overall dimensions: 31″(L) x 8″(H) x 0.25″(W)



Need a rack system? Check out the Shipping Container Kit that comes with 31″ J-Hangers .



Discover all the benefits of using the 31″ J-Hanger for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with less handling, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and empty your hangers in a fraction of the time.



All DriFlower products are built to last and made in Oregon, USA.

