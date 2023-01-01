DriFlower™ has gone to great lengths to design this system to be the perfect package for professional hemp and cannabis growers. The Classic HangHarvesting Kit is constructed with durable, quality components.



Our goals align with yours: ease of harvesting, minimum damage to your plants and maximum utilization of drying space. The complete HangHarvesting™ solution!



Each kit contains:

• 1 – HarvestRack™

• 1 – DriFlowerRack™

• 3 – 6′ Aluminum Sticks

• 8 – Patented J-Brackets

• 24* or 30** – Patented J-Hangers

• 1 – Fastener Pack



Choose between the Small* and Large** Classic HangHarvesting Kit.



*Small kits include 30 each 21″ J-Hangers. This kit size has a target harvest weight of 15 pounds of dried, trimmed flower per kit.



**Large kits include 24 each 41″ J-Hangers. This kit size has a target harvest weight of 24 pounds of dried, trimmed flower per kit.



Discover all the benefits of using DriFlower’s Kits, Hangers and Hardware for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with one-touch hanging, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and unload your hangers in a fraction of the time.



All DriFlower products are built to last. Made in Oregon, USA.

