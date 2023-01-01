The DriFlower™ Pallet Rack Conversion Kit includes everything you need to convert a new or existing pallet racks into a baller drying racks! Hold approximately 60 pounds (or more) of premium flower on 60 hangers in a single pallet rack space. More hangers means more profit.



Each kit contains:

• 60 – Patented Large J-Hangers

• 12 – Pallet Rack Brackets

• 6 – 8′ 10″ Aluminum Sticks



Driflower is all about simplicity, that’s why we’ve worked so hard to make it so simple for you.



If you’ve got pallet racks, the kind you find in big box stores, order the Pallet Rack Conversion Kit and maximize your drying space. It’s just that simple. Hang approximately one pound-worth (dried and trimmed) per large 41″ J-Hanger and feel the DriFlower difference instantly.



Save time, save money, save space, improve the quality of your flower, and invite your friends over to check out how dope your grow looks when it’s hanging proper. Get organized and streamline your workflow with the DriFlower™ Pallet Rack Conversion Kit. You want the best, we delivered!



Don’t have pallet rack shelving but want something just as simple? Our Hangers, Hardware and Shelving Rack Conversion Kit will rick your set up. Contact us via DM on Instagram, by email, or the old fashioned way and give us a call. We’re here to help you get the most out of your harvest.



Discover all the benefits of using DriFlower’s Kits, Hangers and Hardware for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with one-touch hanging, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and unload your hangers in a fraction of the time.



All DriFlower products are built to last and made in Oregon, USA.

