DriFlower™ PRO PODS efficiently hold up to 64 Pro-Hangers (4 LEVELS) on 8 Aluminum Sticks in an easily transportable 8′ x 8′ x 8′ rack.



Since each Pro-Hanger holds an average of 1 to 1.25 pounds of dried/trimmed flower, a single Pro Pod can hang approximately 48 to 80 pounds of finished product… all within an 8′ x 8′ footprint.



Each PRO POD has 4 vertical beams (collapsible) with integrated stick brackets to accommodate either 3 LEVELS (6 sticks / 48 hangers) or 4 LEVELS (8 sticks / 64 hangers) of HangHarvesting potential.



PRO PODS can be stacked three high, providing up to 24 vertical feet of the worlds most efficient drying system.



The process is simple: once fully loaded sticks have been secured in the PRO PODs stick slots, each pod can be lifted via forklift, placed on a transport vehicle and moved to the drying facility – significantly reducing the amount of labor required at several points in the process.



Made of industrial grade powder-coated steel, PRO PODS are heavy-duty, stackable drying racks ideal for use in garages, warehouses and aircraft hangers.

The PRO POD is the clear choice for trucking and storing large quantities of hemp or cannabis.



• Industrial-grade, heavy-duty, powder-coated steel construction

• Available in two variations: 3 LEVELS (6 sticks / 48 hangers) or 4 LEVELS (8 sticks / 64 hangers)

• Stack 3 PRO PODS for up to 24 feet of HangHarvesting.

• Includes: PRO POD, 48 or 64 Pro-Hangers (41″) and 6 or 8 Sticks (96″)

• Own Pro-Hangers already? PRO PODS are available a-la-carte

• Overall dimensions (assembled) : 91″(L) x 96″(W) x 91″(H).



This item requires special shipping and handling, call for details and pricing today.

