About this product
Features:
1. 15-Minute Auto Shut-Off: Safety is paramount, and the Discreet Cart Battery incorporates a smart 15-minute auto shut-off feature. After 15 minutes of continuous use, the battery will automatically turn off, preventing any potential overheating or unnecessary power drain.
2. Overcharging & Shortage Protection: Say goodbye to worries about battery damage caused by overcharging or unexpected short-circuits. The Discreet Cart Battery comes equipped with cutting-edge protective circuitry that safeguards against overcharging and shortages, ensuring a longer battery life and added peace of mind.
3. USB-C Charging: Keeping up with modern technology, the Discreet Cart Battery features USB-C charging capabilities. With its reversible connector, charging this device is quick and effortless. Additionally, USB-C charging allows for faster charging times, so you can spend more time enjoying your vape and less time waiting for the battery to charge.
4. Adjustable Voltage: Customization is key when it comes to your vaping preferences. The Discreet Cart Battery offers adjustable voltage settings, allowing you to fine-tune the intensity of your vaping experience. Whether you prefer smooth and flavorful hits or thick clouds, this battery has you covered.
5. 12-Second Preheat Mode: The preheat mode is perfect for those impatient moments when you can't wait to start vaping. With just a simple click, the Discreet Cart Battery activates a 12-second preheat mode, ensuring your cartridge is primed and ready for optimal vapor production.
6. 12-Second Pulls: Experience enhanced control over your vaping sessions with the 12-second pull feature. Enjoy consistent and satisfying pulls with every use, providing the ideal amount of vapor for an enjoyable and relaxing experience.
7. 500 mAh Battery: The Discreet Cart Battery boasts a powerful 500 mAh battery, offering an impressive amount of vaping time before requiring a recharge. You can confidently take it on-the-go without worrying about running out of power during your day.
1. 15-Minute Auto Shut-Off: Safety is paramount, and the Discreet Cart Battery incorporates a smart 15-minute auto shut-off feature. After 15 minutes of continuous use, the battery will automatically turn off, preventing any potential overheating or unnecessary power drain.
2. Overcharging & Shortage Protection: Say goodbye to worries about battery damage caused by overcharging or unexpected short-circuits. The Discreet Cart Battery comes equipped with cutting-edge protective circuitry that safeguards against overcharging and shortages, ensuring a longer battery life and added peace of mind.
3. USB-C Charging: Keeping up with modern technology, the Discreet Cart Battery features USB-C charging capabilities. With its reversible connector, charging this device is quick and effortless. Additionally, USB-C charging allows for faster charging times, so you can spend more time enjoying your vape and less time waiting for the battery to charge.
4. Adjustable Voltage: Customization is key when it comes to your vaping preferences. The Discreet Cart Battery offers adjustable voltage settings, allowing you to fine-tune the intensity of your vaping experience. Whether you prefer smooth and flavorful hits or thick clouds, this battery has you covered.
5. 12-Second Preheat Mode: The preheat mode is perfect for those impatient moments when you can't wait to start vaping. With just a simple click, the Discreet Cart Battery activates a 12-second preheat mode, ensuring your cartridge is primed and ready for optimal vapor production.
6. 12-Second Pulls: Experience enhanced control over your vaping sessions with the 12-second pull feature. Enjoy consistent and satisfying pulls with every use, providing the ideal amount of vapor for an enjoyable and relaxing experience.
7. 500 mAh Battery: The Discreet Cart Battery boasts a powerful 500 mAh battery, offering an impressive amount of vaping time before requiring a recharge. You can confidently take it on-the-go without worrying about running out of power during your day.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DubCharge
At DubCharge, we innovate by manufacturing products that meet your needs. Emphasizing on design, quality and functionality, we keep your experience in mind and create the best products to pair with your lifestyle.