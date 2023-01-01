Features: Attachable to Any 510 Thread Battery: The Hot Knife Pro is engineered for versatility and can be effortlessly attached to any 510 thread battery, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. Whether you have a favorite battery or want to explore new options, the Hot Knife Pro seamlessly integrates with your setup for easy and hassle-free vaping.
New Scoop Design: Say goodbye to the struggle of loading concentrates. The Hot Knife Pro comes equipped with an innovative new scoop design that simplifies the loading process. This cutting-edge feature allows you to scoop up the perfect amount of concentrate with precision, ensuring a mess-free and efficient experience every time.
Longer Ceramic Tip: Experience enhanced vaporization with the Hot Knife Pro's longer ceramic tip. This extended tip provides a larger surface area for your concentrates, promoting even and consistent heating, resulting in flavorful and satisfying pulls.
