About this product
Our new electric rosin press machine can be considered a more affordable version of the DW8000 model. Compared to the DW8000, this press has a less powerful engine with 5000 lb pressure capacity but keeps the dual heating plates of basically the same size, 3 by 4.8 inch, making it suitable for efficient home production. Its dual orientation capability allows for both vertical and horizontal use, enhancing versatility and convenience by adding the DripTech function. The user-friendly design includes convenient side clips for securely holding parchment paper in place during pressing, making the extraction process streamlined and effective. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 5000 lbs / 2.5 tons
Heating plate size: 3 x 4.8 inch / 76 x 122 mm
Maximum temperature: 499 °F / 259 °C
Temperature scale: Fahrenheit only
Power: 880 W
Current: 8 A / 4 A
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Weight: 45 lb / 20.5 kg
Dimensions: 17.6 x 10.7 x 8.2 inch / 45 x 27 x 21 cm
Package weight (with the product): 48 lb / 22 kg
Certifications: CE
Limited warranty: 2 years
Discreet Packaging
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
