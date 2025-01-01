Dulytek® 1.5 x 1.5 inch Pre-Press Mold allows you to compact your material, remove air pockets and prepare for pressing. It increases production, efficiency, and ROI and reduces bag blowouts. The mold consists of three parts with small clearance for efficient use; all parts are made of food-grade anodized aluminum.
Technical Specifications:
Internal plate size, L x W: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm Dimensions when assembled, L x W x H: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm Material: Anodized Aluminum
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.