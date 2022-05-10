About this product
20-25% THC
Karma by Dunn Cannabis is an indica-dominant, high-THC hybrid flower grown in a micro production facility in Abbotsford, BC. Handcrafted, hang dried and hand trimmed by dedicated professionals with decades of experience, it’s a special cultivar with citrus, earthy, fruity, sour, sweet and tropical flavours and Acai Gelato x Mints #11 lineage.
About this brand
Dunn Cannabis
Founded in 2018, Dunn Cannabis was built on Robert Logan Dunn’s vision to create an elevated cannabis experience focused on expert cultivation, small-batch production and premium products. Since then, Dunn Cannabis has built a strong reputation as one of the best micro-grows in BC and continues to release craft cultivars for those who are drawn to the fire.