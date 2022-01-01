About this product
3.5g: 24-30% THC
Before the first seed popped, we knew this one was special. A rare genetic from a BC legend, Frosted Fruitcake is a trichome-drenched beauty. This potent, Indica-dominant cultivar offers Fruity Pebbles x Wedding Cake lineage and a sweet flavour profile with notes of tropical fruit and berry. It’s not your grandma’s holiday baking, but we grew it with just as much love in the Dunn craft tradition. We hope you dig it as much as we do.
Dunn Cannabis
Founded in 2018, Dunn Cannabis was built on Robert Logan Dunn’s vision to create an elevated cannabis experience focused on expert cultivation, small-batch production and premium products. Since then, Dunn Cannabis has built a strong reputation as one of the best micro-grows in BC and continues to release craft cultivars for those who are drawn to the fire.