3.5g: 24-30% THC



Before the first seed popped, we knew this one was special. A rare genetic from a BC legend, Frosted Fruitcake is a trichome-drenched beauty. This potent, Indica-dominant cultivar offers Fruity Pebbles x Wedding Cake lineage and a sweet flavour profile with notes of tropical fruit and berry. It’s not your grandma’s holiday baking, but we grew it with just as much love in the Dunn craft tradition. We hope you dig it as much as we do.