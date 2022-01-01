About this product
21-28% THC
Proudly handcrafted in the birthplace of legendary bud, B.C. Valley Gas is an Indica-dominant strain with a sweet diesel aroma and flavours of earth and citrus. The buds are grown in a micro-production facility in Abbotsford, then hang dried in a cold room for 21 days before hand trimming. A strain for BC bud lovers who truly appreciate the care and attention that goes into a micro-grow.
About this brand
Dunn Cannabis
Founded in 2018, Dunn Cannabis was built on Robert Logan Dunn’s vision to create an elevated cannabis experience focused on expert cultivation, small-batch production and premium products. Since then, Dunn Cannabis has built a strong reputation as one of the best micro-grows in BC and continues to release craft cultivars for those who are drawn to the fire.