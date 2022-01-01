Pink Velvet #44 is a high-THC, indica-dominant hybrid from Dunn Cannabis that must be experienced. It’s a frosty and colourful strain with subtle pinks and reds to match its sweet and flowery flavour from caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene. Hang dried and hand trimmed, this BC-grown cross between Rozay #44 and Twisted Velvet is the product of a limited release genetic with only 50 mother stock seeds. A bucket-list cultivar for fans of BC craft cannabis.