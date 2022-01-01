About this product
Pink Velvet #44 is a high-THC, indica-dominant hybrid from Dunn Cannabis that must be experienced. It’s a frosty and colourful strain with subtle pinks and reds to match its sweet and flowery flavour from caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene. Hang dried and hand trimmed, this BC-grown cross between Rozay #44 and Twisted Velvet is the product of a limited release genetic with only 50 mother stock seeds. A bucket-list cultivar for fans of BC craft cannabis.
Dunn Cannabis
Dunn Cannabis
Founded in 2018, Dunn Cannabis was built on Robert Logan Dunn’s vision to create an elevated cannabis experience focused on expert cultivation, small-batch production and premium products. Since then, Dunn Cannabis has built a strong reputation as one of the best micro-grows in BC and continues to release craft cultivars for those who are drawn to the fire.