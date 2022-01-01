About this product
20-25% THC
A wide spectrum of deep purple and green covered in trichome crystals. Flavours of citrus, sweet tropical fruit and sour earth. Acai Berry Gelato is all of this wrapped in a unique indica-dominant strain grown in the valleys of British Columbia. A fruity, limited-edition creation not to be passed up, but definitely around.
Dunn Cannabis
Founded in 2018, Dunn Cannabis was built on Robert Logan Dunn’s vision to create an elevated cannabis experience focused on expert cultivation, small-batch production and premium products. Since then, Dunn Cannabis has built a strong reputation as one of the best micro-grows in BC and continues to release craft cultivars for those who are drawn to the fire.