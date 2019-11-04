PVC wall and ceiling panels
Product rating:
About this product
Create rooms that are waterproof, anti-mold, anti-bacterial with seamless surfaces. Vinyl panels provide the protection you need from water, chemicals, and damage. Vinyl panels are the easiest to clean and have the shortest install time compared to cement, steel, tile, and FRP. 1 hour Fire Grade A, FDA approved, CFIA approved, and rated higher than FRP on ASTM testing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!