About this product
12-Point Bud is a Garlic Jelly strain, curated by crossing GMO and Jelly Breath. 12-Point Bud is an Indica-dominant strain, producing medium-sized buds with a tri-color with bright orange. 12-Point Bud was hand-crafted from seed to sale, hang-dried and hand-trimmed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dykstra Greenhouses
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.