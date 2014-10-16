Loading…
Logo for the brand Dykstra Greenhouses

Dykstra Greenhouses

Lemon Pepper Spice - Pre-Rolls

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Lemon Pepper Spice is a cross between Blueberry Kush and White Widow that
provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will
have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The
buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and have a
coat of long orange hairs. Lemon Pepper Spice plays against type, growing
taller than most Indica's and providing more mental, heady effects. In
higher doses, the blissful relaxation of this strain provides a precursor for a goodnight's sleep.

White Widow effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
