DynaThrive CBD Pomegranate are made with the tart and refreshing taste of pomegranate with a not-too-sweet, berry-like finish. They are now available in packs of 60 soft chews so that you have the flexibility to manage your daily CBD dose to suit your needs. Every soft chew is precisely dosed with our original 10mg CBD isolate formulation, so they’re still THC-free and still the perfect treat.

