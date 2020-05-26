About this product

Our new Black Cherry Punch indica is a potent pick with 20%+ THC. Sweet and floral undertones balance its fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, Black Cherry Punch is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.