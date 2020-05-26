Edison Cannabis Co.
Our new Black Cherry Punch indica is a potent pick with 20%+ THC. Sweet and floral undertones balance its fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, Black Cherry Punch is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.
Cherry Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
