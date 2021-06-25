Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Black Cherry Punch is a new indica from Edison with sweet and floral undertones, balanced by a fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds, that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain is grown in strain-specific micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. Each Edison pre-roll is filled with high quality, evenly milled flower, outfitted with a support-providing filter and is hand-inspected before it is packaged.
Black Cherry Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!