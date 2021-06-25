About this product

Black Cherry Punch is a new indica from Edison with sweet and floral undertones, balanced by a fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds, that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain is grown in strain-specific micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. Each Edison pre-roll is filled with high quality, evenly milled flower, outfitted with a support-providing filter and is hand-inspected before it is packaged.