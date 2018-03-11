Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
This bold indica-dominant variety produces plush, rich, moss green flowers with amber highlights.
Flavours
Sour, earthy, spice
Dominant Terpenes
Mycrene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Limonene
THC: 16-22%
CBD: 0-1%
SIZE: 7g | 15g
La Blanca Gold effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
