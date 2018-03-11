Loading…
Logo for the brand Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Cannabis Co.

Casablanca Reserve

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD
About this product

This bold indica-dominant variety produces plush, rich, moss green flowers with amber highlights.

Flavours
Sour, earthy, spice

Dominant Terpenes
Mycrene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Limonene

THC: 16-22%
CBD: 0-1%
SIZE: 7g | 15g

La Blanca Gold effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!