Made by infusing cannabinoid extracts into an organic sunflower carrier oil, Edison Cannabis Oils are an edible consumption alternative.
Generally considered enjoyed in the evening hours, regarded for its ability to produce a full-body sensation.
THC: 10 mg/ml
CBD: 0 mg/ml
SIZE: 25ml
