About this product

Edison’s Indica dominant Lola Montes is known for its signature sweet, cherry flavour and aroma, two-toned emerald hue and dense buds, rich in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Lola Montes with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.



THC: 16-22%

Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Guaiol, Bisabolol, Humulene

Available weights: 7g, 15g