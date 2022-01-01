About this product
Bred by Capulator, these seeds were only made available as a special release at the 2019 Emerald Cup. Edison’s Frozen Lemons is a special pheno run of Cap’s Frozen Lemons, a unique cross between Fruity Pebbles OG (Britney Spears Cut) x Cap's Frozen Lemons. This sativa-dominant strain smells and tastes like a tall glass of sweet lemonade. Its aroma has a refreshing bright lemon citrus smell, followed by light and subtle sweetness. The chunky spade-shaped buds are light green with a firm sponginess, rich amber pistils and frosty patches of shiny trichomes throughout. Be one of the few to try this rare strain bred by one of the best in the game.
At Edison, we believe in infinite potential. In both our plants and our people, we reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger. Some might say we do things our own way around here – and they’d be right.
Where are we working today? In strain-specific micro-climates specifically designed for each cultivar’s unique needs. How did we get here? By finding simple solutions to complex challenges, listening to our plants, our people and finding joy in the ordinary. In other words, we don’t just cultivate cannabis. We cultivate genius.
What does this mean for those who enjoy cannabis? Our particular brand of genius won’t complete your tax return or design your meal plan. But it does promise something that matters to us: flower, pre-roll, edible and extract products that just keep getting better.
