About this product

GMO Cookies is a potent new Indica pre-roll from Edison – rest assured, this bud is not for the faint of heart. GMO Cookies can best be summed up in two words: Pungent & Powerful. Coming in at an impressive 18-24% THC range, this flower’s potency is matched only by the strength of its aroma – a classic myriad of DANK, damp and musty. The crown-shaped buds are dark green in colour, with dark purple flecks, bright orange pistils and heavy trichomes. Edison pre-rolls are packed with high-potency, evenly milled flower from our strain-specific grow rooms. Our flower is meticulously moisture controlled to ensure a fresh, flavourful and precision packed joint. Each Edison pre-roll has a flush filter and optimized airflow for a smooth joint draw, every time.