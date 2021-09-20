Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
GMO Cookies is a potent new Indica pre-roll from Edison – rest assured, this bud is not for the faint of heart. GMO Cookies can best be summed up in two words: Pungent & Powerful. Coming in at an impressive 18-24% THC range, this flower’s potency is matched only by the strength of its aroma – a classic myriad of DANK, damp and musty. The crown-shaped buds are dark green in colour, with dark purple flecks, bright orange pistils and heavy trichomes. Edison pre-rolls are packed with high-potency, evenly milled flower from our strain-specific grow rooms. Our flower is meticulously moisture controlled to ensure a fresh, flavourful and precision packed joint. Each Edison pre-roll has a flush filter and optimized airflow for a smooth joint draw, every time.
GMO Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
478 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!