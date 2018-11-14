Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) is a new indica from Edison with sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Its strong notes of gasoline are balanced with undertones of clove and sage thanks to a rare terpene, Germacrene. Equally as bold in appearance, its dense, dark green buds are contrasted by an abundance of copper-coloured pistils.
This strain is grown in strain-specific micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. Each Edison pre-roll is filled with high quality, evenly milled flower, outfitted with a support-providing filter and is hand-inspected before it is packaged.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
621 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
