About this product

Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) is a new indica from Edison with sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Its strong notes of gasoline are balanced with undertones of clove and sage thanks to a rare terpene, Germacrene. Equally as bold in appearance, its dense, dark green buds are contrasted by an abundance of copper-coloured pistils.



This strain is grown in strain-specific micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. Each Edison pre-roll is filled with high quality, evenly milled flower, outfitted with a support-providing filter and is hand-inspected before it is packaged.