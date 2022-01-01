About this product
This OG indica-dominant cultivar is the offspring of the powerhouse genetics, Wedding Cake x Kush Mints – packing a high-potency of 22-28%. The buds are super dense spear shapes, with lighter green hues that spill over into rich, dark green and purples. The buds are peppered with muted amber pistils and covered in a solid dusting of trichomes. Kush Cake has a delicious recipe of aromas that begin with a pungent diesel smell right out of the jar, followed by an earthy undertone, whisps of sweet citrus and finishes with hints of vanilla. This classic Kush Cake aroma mix is the result of the right amounts of dominant terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Farnesene and Linalool – the perfect recipe for a good baking experience.
Edison Cannabis Co.
At Edison, we believe in infinite potential. In both our plants and our people, we reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger. Some might say we do things our own way around here – and they’d be right.
Where are we working today? In strain-specific micro-climates specifically designed for each cultivar’s unique needs. How did we get here? By finding simple solutions to complex challenges, listening to our plants, our people and finding joy in the ordinary. In other words, we don’t just cultivate cannabis. We cultivate genius.
What does this mean for those who enjoy cannabis? Our particular brand of genius won’t complete your tax return or design your meal plan. But it does promise something that matters to us: flower, pre-roll, edible and extract products that just keep getting better.
